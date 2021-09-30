Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham floors Ali Fazal, Aditya Dhar & others; See Reactions

Vicky Kaushal and his projects never fail to grab our attention and the actor is all set to take us by a storm. After a lull of no movie releases due to the pandemic, Vicky Kaushal's first post Covid-19 film is set to release next month and the film's trailer was launched on Thursday. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the trailer has not only floored fans but also actors.

While Sardar Udham official trailer dropped on YouTube, Vicky also shared the same on his social media handles. The actor's friends and actors from the fraternity were mind blown with the film's trailer. One of them was Ali Fazal who commented on Vicky Kaushal's trailer and said, "This is BRILLIANT bhai. So good."

Vicky's Uri director and friend Aditya Dhar commented, "Mera Hero!!" Actor Anand Tiwari, Abhimanyu Dassani were also all praise for the trailer. Sharing the Sardar Udham trailer, Vicky wrote, "Sardar Udham | Official Trailer The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary. Trailer out now! #SardarUdham."

Check out the Sardar Udham trailer and reactions to the same below:

In the trailer, we get to see Vicky Kaushal donning several avatars. The actor looks brilliant in the role of Sardar Udham Singh. His body language, the background score, the dialogue delivery and the backdrop, everything looks perfect in the trailer.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.

