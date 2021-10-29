Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham not making it to Oscars: Everybody has the right to their opinion

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film that was released recently has been making it to the headlines from day 1. Be it the brilliant acting of Vicky Kaushal who has effortlessly managed to bring Sardar Udham Singh’s character to life on the screen to Shoojit’s amazing vision that is being loved by everyone, this film has managed to evoke the right thoughts amongst the masses. But from the past few days, a lot has been said after this film did not make it as India’s official Oscar entry.

The jury members have given their explanation as to why this film was not selected. But, now Vicky Kaushal has finally opened up about what he feels. Initially, the actor revealed that he constantly tracks social media as he is curious to know what people have to say about him. “I can sense that it has [struck a chord with] the audience. [In an OTT release], the film is not judged by box-office numbers. Instead, people are recommending it to their friends and family,” says the actor.

Talking about Sardar Udham not making it to the Oscars, he said, “Everybody has the right to their opinion. We have a jury [comprising] experts in cinema. They made a selection, and we have to respect that selection. I haven't seen the Tamil film, but Shoojitda has seen it and is gung-ho about it. I am sure it's the best decision taken for Indian cinema to be on a global platform. We should now root for the film that is selected, and hope that it brings us glory.”

