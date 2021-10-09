Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham’s Jallianwala Bagh scene: 'There would be times when I wouldn’t sleep'

The much-awaited film ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal is all set to release on the digital platform on October 16. The drama is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. As the release date is coming close, the actor opened up about his film and revealed that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a numbing experience for him.

Speaking at India Today Conclave 2021, Vicky Kaushal said, “The portions where we were trying to recreate the Jallianwala Bagh incident. As an actor, I knew what I was getting into but I still was not prepared for how numbing that experience would be for me as an individual.”

He added, “The way Shoojit shoots, his scenes are so realistic that you are thrown into that world. After finishing that shoot, there would be times when I wouldn’t sleep because I would just keep wondering that re-enactment of that incident was so numbing for me, what would have been the impact on the people who had actually witnessed that. This thought made me shiver.”

During the interaction, Vicky also said that he belongs to a Punjabi family and his ancestral home is two hours away from the Jallianwala Bagh massacre site. The actor said that he has grown up listening to stories of Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh but once he started discussing the film, he realised how little he knew.