Vicky Kaushal says 2023 has left him 'hungrier than ever before' for THIS reason

Vicky Kaushal owned this year with a string of releases that really highlighted his acting chops. Kicking things off was the laid-back rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, followed by the feel-good family comedy The Great Indian Family. He then took a dive into the intense biographical war drama Sam Bahadur and closed out the year with the highly anticipated project Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani.

Looking back, Kaushal sums it up with a deep realization - he's feeling a bit more hungry and ambitious.

Vicky Kaushal expresses his desire to take on more challenging roles

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Vicky Kaushal expressed his thoughts on 2023, saying, "I genuinely feel hungrier than ever before. This year, I kept saying that Sam was the toughest role that I took up and the toughest film that I did. But now I really want to push that envelope further. I want to plunge myself into even tougher situations as an actor. That's the phase I am in. I feel really charged up for the journey ahead. That's what 2023 did to me."

Reflecting on the past year, Kaushal recalls it as remarkably gratifying. Closing the year on such a positive note feels fulfilling. In the initial quarter, he was immersed in shooting for Sam Bahadur, which proved to be an enriching experience as an actor. While anticipating the release of his films, he was already gearing up for another project. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was the first to hit the screens in June, and surprisingly, it resonated well with the audience, contrary to the initial skepticism about its theatrical success. The positive response was humbling for him.

Sam resonated with the audience again, and then, of course, Dunki was the last one, and it did well as well. It's been surreal," he says, adding, "That's what you seek as an artiste. It's a great feeling when your film comes out, and the hard work that you have put in resonate with the audience", the actor added.

Kaushal candidly discussed the perceived risks associated with projects like Govinda Naam Mera and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Despite these films being considered risky propositions, Kaushal was consistently confident about his choices. He emphasized that, as an artist, he is on a continual quest to take on diverse characters, seeing it as a crucial element for personal growth as an actor. When he considers a film, his focus lies on whether it resonates with him, encompassing the story, the character, and the director's vision. Films like Zara Hatke, The Great Indian Family, or Govinda Naam Mera excited him, as they aimed to engage in meaningful conversations with the audience, eliminating any sense of skepticism.

The actor also acknowledged the temporal gap between choosing to do a film and its actual release, recognizing that timing could impact the film's reception. "Sometimes it will be in the favour of your film, and sometimes it will be not. But at the end, you just have to believe that if it's something that hits the right emotions, then no matter what phase it is released in, it will connect with the audience. This year has many such examples, and Zara Hatke... was one of them", he said.

While films like Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, and Uri: The Surgical Strike drive him due to the responsibility they carry for the characters portrayed, Kaushal expressed an enduring hunger as an actor to explore diverse genres. "These kind of characters bring out the best in me. But you will always be hungry as an actor to explore different genres," he ends.

