Vicky Kaushal says back then he thought he didn’t have the face of a hero

2019 has been undeniably a great year for Vicky Kaushal. The actor's Uri: The Surgical Strike which has been tagged as one of the amazing movies of the year was a Rs 200 grosser movie. Later, he even got his first National Award for his role as an army in the movie. And now, the actor has an impressive line up of movies such as Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh, 's Takht and Meghna Gulzar's movie on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up how his year was and how he thought that he didn't have a face of a hero back then during his college days. He added how winning the National Award was a beautiful surprise for him, his family and his team. He stated how the reward came to him so early on in his career and he considers it a true blessing. The Marmarziyaan actor also said that the year has been of gratitude and he is humbled.

Later, he revealed that he is happy that the image of a Bollywood film hero has changed immensely over the years. He said, “Ten or eleven years back when I was in college, I decided that I don’t want to be an engineer. I thought I didn’t have the face of a hero. Back then, there were no actors. We only had heroes. The general notion was that only those with a chocolate boy image could become a hero. And I used to be a lanky boy." Later, the Raazi actor added that it is a good time to be an artist now. He said that thankfully times have changed and there is no definition of a hero now and how people now focus on talent.

