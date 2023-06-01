Vicky Kaushal says dancing with Hrithik Roshan to Ek Pal Ka Jeena ‘will always be special’; Here’s why

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal were in Abu Dhabi a few days ago, where they attended an award show. A video from the ceremony went viral on social media, and it showed Hrithik and Vicky dancing together on the stage. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two handsome actors dancing to Hrithik’s iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Vicky was seen trying to match Hrithik’s steps, post which he bowed down to the actor and they hugged each other. Now, Vicky has himself shared glimpses form that performance, and revealed how it will always remain special for him.

Vicky Kaushal says dancing with Hrithik Roshan will always be special for him

In the glimpses shared by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, both actors are seen having a great time as they performed the hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena. In his caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me! @hrithikroshan,” along with a heart emoji. On swiping right, you’ll find a major throwback picture of a young Vicky Kaushal posing with Hrithik Roshan. This isn’t the first time Vicky Kaushal has shared this picture. In the past, Vicky posted this picture, explaining the story behind it.

He wrote that the picture is from the time he visited the set of Fiza to see Hrithik Roshan. Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai had just released back then, and Vicky said that he was a ‘crazy fan’ of Hrithik’s. Vicky wrote that someone told him Hrithik only meets kids who can dance to ‘Ek pal ka jeena’, and while that person was only joking, Vicky believed it and practiced dancing to the song for 3 days before meeting him.

“When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan!” wrote Vicky.

