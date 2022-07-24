Vicky Kaushal says 'dil se shukriya' as he celebrates 7 years of Masaan; Shares throwback PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among a current lot of stars in Bollywood. The actor has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen time and again with his roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham. Apart from the big screen, Vicky is also quite active on social media and often gives fans a glimpse of his off-screen life. Speaking of which, today, Vicky Kaushal's debut film Masaan clocked 7 years and the actor also completed a 7-year-long journey in Bollywood. It was released in 2015.

On Sunday, Vicky took to Instagram to celebrate the seventh anniversary of his first film as a lead hero, Masaan. The actor walked down memory lane and shared throwback pictures on his social media. "7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya," Vicky captioned the post. The film also starred Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. It also marked the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan. The film deals with the issues of a casteist society and shows the tragic love story between a lower caste boy and an upper caste girl.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post:

The actor's post received immense love from his fans and fellow celebrities. Zoya Akhtar wrote: "What a film and how sublime were you? Congratulations." Ishaan Khatter added: "Happy masaan day @neeraj.ghaywan @vickykaushal09." Vicky's father Sham Kaushal commented: "God is & has been very kind. Love u & proud of u Puttar. Gratitude to all." Apart from them, Bhumi Pednekar, Angira Dhar, and Dia Mirza also commented. Meanwhile, the film was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival winning two awards. It was screened at the inaugural New York Dalit Film and Cultural Festival in 2019.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sardar Udham, Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's film with Sara Ali Khan, and Anand Tiwari's directorial with Triptii Dimri.

