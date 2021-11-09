Vicky Kaushal says he almost rejected ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, reveals the reason

Vicky Kaushal recently revisited his hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike and reveals that he almost rejected the opportunity to play the role of Major Vihan Shergill in the film. The actor appeared on Film Companion's Front Row chat and said, “Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work next day not feeling connected to it."

Vicky further revealed that his dad convinced him to take it up. Vicky said that his dad found the script and read it and told him that it will be the biggest mistake if he didn't do it. “I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it,” he added. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike also starred Yami Gautam. Following Uri, Vicky has starred in a couple of films including Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham. Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, in which he plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky has been in the headlines owing to his wedding reports with Katrina Kaif. Recently, it was also reported that Vicky and Katrina got engaged in an intimate Roka ceremony on Diwali. The engagement took place at Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur’s place. It was attended only by the actors’ close one who included Katrina’s mom Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif. Apart from this, Vick Kaushal’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.