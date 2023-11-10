Vicky Kaushal says he got Sikh Regiment’s ‘warm’ welcome during Sam Bahadur trailer launch; revisits URI days

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture Sam Bahadur. Releasing on December 1, fans will see the actor as India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, Vicky Kaushal has now recalled his interaction with 6 Sikh regiments during the trailer launch of the film and also went into a flashback to recall preparing for his 2019 military action film URI with the soldiers.

Taking to his Instagram account this morning, the Raazi star shared with his fans how he got to interact with 6 Sikh regiments during Sam Bahadur’s trailer launch in Delhi. Penning a lengthy note, the actor also recalled his URI days wherein he received training from 7 Sikh Regiment back in 2018.

“Must say I got a ‘warm’ welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time during my trip to Delhi for #SAMबहादुर Trailer launch! In 2018, before we started filming URI, I was trained by the 7 Sikh Regiment. Unki obstacle training drills ki yaadein taaza ho gayi… always feels great to get a pat on your back by the real heroes!” Kaushal said in an Instagram note.

The Sanju actor also shared glimpses of his drilling session in the form of videos in the post on Instagram.

Vicky’s hardwork leaves fans amazed

After the actor shared glimpses of his drilling sessions, fans were left amazed by the amount of hard work that Vicky Kaushal had put in his film. Reacting to it, a fan exclaimed, “Damn....” while another said, “You have earned it.” Several other fans flocked in the actor’s post to heap adulation on him.

More about Sam Bahadur

Also starring Dangal actresses, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal is an ode to Sam Manekshaw’s remarkable career spanning more than four decades. It will depict events of his professional life including World War II and his role as the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

In the film, Sanya will be seen essaying the role of Vicky’s wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen donning the avatar of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

