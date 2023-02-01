Vicky Kaushal says he has grown as a person since marrying Katrina Kaif: ‘I’ve learned so much more’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They tied the knot in December 2021, and since then, have been setting major couple goals through their love-filled posts for one another on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look oh-so-in-love with each other, and the Uri actor never shies away from admiring and expressing his love for Katrina . In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal said that while he isn’t the perfect husband, he does try to be the best version of a husband that he can be to Katrina Kaif. He also shared that he has learnt a lot since he married her.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky Kaushal said that while he isn’t a perfect son, husband, friend or actor, but he believes it is an ongoing quest. “So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can,” he said. Vicky also added that in the past year, he has learnt a lot more than in the years when he was single. “You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person,” said Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal says he is growing as a human being

Vicky further added that he feels all his ‘negative spaces are being filled with so much positivity’ and that he is growing as a human being. Speaking about his life with Katrina Kaif, Vicky said, “Every person is made of a few sets of colours, and then another person adds another set of colours and all of a sudden, you have a whole new range of colours that you’re made of. And that’s just amazing to feel that, you know?”