Vicky Kaushal says he solves clashes with Katrina Kaif by apologizing first; ‘Drama kise chaiye...'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given their fans some serious couple goals. Ever since they got married in December 2021. The lovebirds have also often taken to social media platforms to depict their love for each other and fans still can’t get enough of the adorable duo. Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal opened up on how he deals with arguments with his wife and actress Katrina, stating that he always apologizes first. He also revealed the pros and cons of marrying an actress.

Vicky Kaushal discusses how he handles arguments with Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal revealed how he solves arguments with Katrina by apologizing first. He said, “Sometimes I admit when it’s not my mistake also. Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple ho jaati hai (Who wants drama? Owning up makes life simpler),” said the Raazi actor. This indeed reveals that our favorite couple of Bollywood truly have a very understanding and deep relationship with each other.

Check what Vicky has to say on the pros and cons of marrying an actress

During the interview, Vicky further revealed that getting married to an actress has its own pros and cons. While being from the same profession makes them understand each other’s schedules and can be pro, the hectic shooting schedules can leave them with less time to spend with each other, said Vicky. “One pro would be that we understand our schedules aren’t nine-to-five, there are no Sundays, there are no weekdays, and weekends. So, that understanding is there. The con is that sometimes, you are both shooting for a film and it’s going non-stop, and sometimes a month can pass without us having spent time with each other. Sometimes, I can have day shoots and she can have night shoots, so when I return from work, she leaves, and we don’t get any time with each other despite living under the same roof,” said Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal will soon appear in The Great Indian Family, which will hit the big screen on the 22nd of September. He will also feature in the movie Sam Bahadur. Meanwhile, Kat is gearing up for Tiger 3, in which she will be seen opposite Salman Khan.

