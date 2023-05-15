Vicky Kaushal says his marriage with Katrina Kaif is ‘sorted’; Jokes about conflict in reel-life relationships

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hands down one of the most adorable couples of B-Town. The two don’t frequently post mushy pictures on social media, but when they do, their love-filled snaps go viral in no time at all! Vicky Kaushal, who will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, arrived for the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai today. During the trailer launch, Vicky was asked about his female co-stars in films wanting to leave him. The actor said that while his real-life marriage with Katrina is sorted, he joked that his reel-life relationships often have conflicts.

Vicky Kaushal reveals his married life with Katrina Kaif is sorted

The trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released today, and it shows Vicky and Sara playing a married couple- Kapil and Somya. While initially they are happily married, we see Vicky and Sara’s characters heading for a divorce in the later part of the trailer. During the trailer launch, Vicky was asked about his female co-stars in films wanting to leave him. Vicky had an interesting reply, and he said, “My real life wedding is sorted with Katrina (Kaif). So I always have conflict in relationships in my reel life.”

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch, Vicky was also asked about changes pre-wedding and post-wedding in his life. The actor replied, ““I was drunk a day before the wedding, and hungover a day after the wedding. I was single a day before married, I was married a day after my wedding.”

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

