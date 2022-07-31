Vicky Kaushal says 'it was great' working with Rashmika Mandanna in a cute way as he drops a hint of a collab

India’s latest ‘national crush’ Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal have hinted towards sharing screen space yet again as the duo has shared adorable pictures from sets. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika posted a picture of a ball on which she has drawn a face structure with eyes and, nose and mouth. Sharing the picture, the actress tagged Vicky and wrote: “Apparently, this is my look for you at shoot day.” Meanwhile Vicky reshared the post on his Insta story and wrote: “Was asked to ‘stand’ all green faced.”

However, teasing Mandanna, Vicky posted another story on his Insta which again featured a ball with eyes, nose and mouth drawn on it. Kaushal wrote: “It was great working with you too.” Replying to his post, the Geetha Govindam actress wrote: “Someone’s done a gooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks, I am touched with this. Lovu.”

Have a look at Vicky and Rashmika’s post:

Earlier, Rashmika and Vicky had featured in an advertisement for an underwear brand which had drawn flak on social media for objectifying men.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Animal', Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.