Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif can speak ‘thodi thodi’ Punjabi; Reveals THIS secret for a happy life

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for an adorable couple, and the two recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at the Six Senses fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last year. To mark their first anniversary, the lovely couple headed to an undisclosed location amidst the mountains and spent some quality time together . Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He has been promoting the film in full swing, and in a recent interview, he revealed that his wife Katrina has learnt a bit of Punjabi.

In a conversation with Good Times, Vicky Kaushal was asked if Katrina can speak Punjabi, to which he replied, “Voti Punjabi bol leti hai thodi thodi (my wife is able to speak a bit of Punjabi).” He was then asked about his favourite Punjabi word that he constantly uses, to which he replied, ‘Haanji’. He shared that he uses the word a lot, and that it is the secret to a happy life. “One of my favourite fan-made videos is where a fan had cut all the portions from every interview where I'm saying 'haanji'. So the whole video is just me saying 'Haanji,’” he said.

He further shared that Punjabis are often taught to say ‘haanji’ instead of just ‘haan’ since childhood. “Kyunki ye Punjabiyon mein bachpan mein maar maar ke sikhaya ki 'haa nahi bolna hai, haanji bolna hai',” said Vicky. When asked if he also uses ‘haanji’ when talking to Katrina, he replied, “Haanji. Secret to a good life is 'Haanji'.”