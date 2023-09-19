Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is pampered by his mom; reveals they don't have concept of a daughter-in-law

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are two of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. They are also a powerful couple and their activities often receive extensive media coverage. After dating secretly for a few years, they finally tied the knot in 2021. Now, the Raazi actor has opened up about how his mother treats their daughter-in-law.

Vicky Kaushal on how his family treats Katrina Kaif

In an interview with Curly Tales, Vicky was asked how the dynamics have changed in his family after getting married to Katrina. He said, "Jab bhi main phone agar kabhi main kar raha hu mom ko to pehla sawaal mere baare me hota hi nahi hai (whenever I call mom the first question is never about me)...It is always ki Katrina kidda hai, thik aa (How's Katrina? Is she okay?)" He added, "In Punjabi families, there's no concept of daughter-in-law. Wo daughter hi hai. (She is the daughter)." He also said that his parents were "craving" for a daughter since there were two boys in the family.

Vicky Kaushal apologizes to Katrina Kaif during an argument

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actor said that he apologizes first whenever there is an argument between him and Katrina. He said, “Sometimes I admit when it’s not my mistake also. Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple ho jaati hai (Who wants drama? Owning up makes life simpler)."

Workwise, Vicky will be next seen in the comedy-drama The Great Indian Family. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by YRF, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. It will be released theatrically on September 22. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Dunki, Sam Bahadur, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Dunki marks his second collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani after Sanju. Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 which will hit the theatres on November 10.

