Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is the first person he calls to share any news; opens up on his love language

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to shell out major couple goals. One of the most popular and loved couples of B-Town, they often express their love and admiration for each other in interviews and social media posts. While both Katrina and Vicky prefer to keep their personal lives low-key, fans go gaga over them every time they post a love-filled picture together. Recently Vicky Kaushal opened up about the most treasured memories of his life, and he called his wedding with Katrina the ‘happiest three days of his life’.

Vicky Kaushal opens up on his most treasured memory

While speaking with Grazia India, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his most treasured memory. He recalled various precious memories, including his wedding with Katrina. “When I cracked my first audition and I told my mom about it and she started dancing. My wedding, the happiest three days of my life, and many such moments, like even on film sets there have been moments when you feel like something special just happened. You felt it. Those moments are very special,” said Vicky.

He was also asked who is the first person he calls when he has any news to share. Vicky instantly replied, “Katrina.”

He further opened up about his love language, and said, “I am a typical Punjabi. Jhappi, a hug is always our love language.” Vicky was also asked about the wildest rumor he has heard about himself, and he replied that he has been very lucky on that front. “I have heard rumors but not like so wild that it's really stuck in my memory lane that 'oh wow, this was the wildest', but that way I've really been sort of lucky,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were rumored to be dating for quite some time before tying the knot. However, before their marriage, they remained hush-hush about their relationship. They tied the knot in 2021 in a private wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by their close friends and family members.

