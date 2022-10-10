Vicky Kaushal says 'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni' as he reacts to Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot trailer

Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot trailer has been finally unveiled. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht, and Surender Thakur. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and will be released on November 4. In Phone Bhoot, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be seen catching ghosts, while Katrina plays a ghost. The trio is on a mission to catch ghosts in order to get them to attain 'moksha.' It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

Phone Bhoot trailer has been receiving a positive response from the audience and fans have also been lauding Katrina Kaif's ghostly avatar. Now, Vicky Kaushal turned cheerleader for his wifey Katrina and reacted to Phone Bhoot's trailer on his social media. Taking to his Instagram story, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor re-shared the trailer and wrote: "Meri Cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!!! Love." Phone Bhoot marks Katrina's first film after marriage to Vicky. The duo tied the nuptial knot in a dreamy wedding in December last year.