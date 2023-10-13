Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur is ‘sandwiched’ between Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas

It's a busy season for Bollywood, with multiple big releases lined up in the upcoming months. Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated biopic, Sam Bahadur, is set to hit the screens on December 1. The teaser for the movie was launched today, adding to the excitement. Interestingly, Vicky's wife, Katrina Kaif, also has her hands full with movie releases around the same time. Her film Tiger 3 is scheduled for release a few weeks before, on Diwali, while another film, Merry Christmas, arrives just a week after Vicky's film. During the teaser launch, Vicky humorously commented on the situation, noting that his movie is ‘sandwiched’ between Katrina's films.

Vicky Kaushal on Sam Bahadur arriving between Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas

During the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur today, in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his wife Katrina Kaif’s film Merry Christmas released a week after his own movie. In response, Vicky commented, “She is excited for my film, I am excited for her film. She has a film a week after my film (Merry Christmas) and a film 2 weeks before my film too (Tiger 3). So my film is sandwiched between two films of Katrina Kaif.”

More about Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, delves into the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film features a stellar cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others in key roles. The recently released teaser offers an intriguing glimpse into the movie, showcasing a transformative performance by Vicky, who is nearly unrecognizable in his character. Additionally, Fatima takes on the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which is also scheduled for release on the same day.

More about Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif is all set to reprise her role as the formidable spy Zoya in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of YRF's spy universe. The much-anticipated trailer is scheduled for release on October 16. The Salman Khan starrer is then poised to light up the screens on Diwali, creating a festive treat for the audience. Additionally, Katrina's film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, is slated to hit the big screens on December 8.

