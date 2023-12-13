Vicky Kaushal says social media shapes actor's stardom; differentiates between conversation and creating legacy

Vicky Kaushal is an actor who gradually climbed the ladder of success and is finally enjoying the fruits of his labor. But apart from giving impressive performances in movies, the Punjabi Munda is also known for making any song trend online with his dance moves. In an interview, the actor shared his two cents on having conversations and creating a legacy online.

Vicky Kaushal says social media helps an actor connect with his audience

Be it any song and in any language, if Vicky Kaushal is grooving it, chances are it will gradually make it to the playlists of his fans and top the chart. We have seen him use social media to its full potential. While talking to IANS, the actor opined how such online platforms shape an actor's stardom.

The Masaan star divulged, “Social media helps you in building conversations. But there is a difference between being in a conversation and creating a legacy. Social media helps because there is direct access with the audience.”

In the interview, the Sam Bahadur actor opined that the attention span of people using social media is much less. “The attention span has become small too because of social media as so much content is coming and new content is coming,” said Vicky adding that the only thing that leaves a lasting impression is cinema.

Explaining how films are the only entertainment platform that leaves a permanent mark, he said, “It's good that you're a part of a conversation, but you have to go deeper than that. For that, the permanency that films have which is our profession, passion, and love which is always paramount,” he said adding that social media is for ‘day-to-day fun’.

Exploring Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Currently, Vicky is enjoying the success of his war-drama film Sam Bahadur which was released on the same day as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and The Great Indian Family are some of the other projects he was a part of this year. Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is currently the most anticipated movie. In the film, Vicky plays a special and key part. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is also on the cards for 2024.

