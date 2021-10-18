Vicky Kaushal says 'Udham macha diya' as he thanks fans for the terrific response to Sardar Udham
Vicky Kaushal has probably got the nation looking at him once more with a new eye as his latest film Sardar Udham released on Saturday. The Shoojit Sircar directorial has been lapping up praises from all quarters. From critics to fans to movie buffs, Sardar Udham has taken social media by storm and Vicky thanked his fans for all the love.
On Monday, just two days after the release of Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal thanked his fans for the immense love that has been pouring in from across India. The actor also revealed the sky high rating that Sardar Udham has raked in on IMDb. With a massive rating of 9.2, Sardar Udham is one of the few Hindi movies to have gained this sort of high rating.
Sharing the film's poster, Vicky captioned it, "9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for #SardarUdham."
Take a look at his post below:
Apart from fans, Vicky and Shoojit have collectively been praised by industry folks for their efforts and the film. Prior to the film's release, the team of Sardar Udham had held a screening which was attended by the actor's close friends and industry folks. One of them was Katrina Kaif who is rumored to be dating the actor.
The actor also made headlines over the weekend for his reaction to his recent engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif. Click on the link below to read more about it.
