Vicky Kaushal says 'Udham macha diya' as he thanks fans for the terrific response to Sardar Udham.

Vicky Kaushal has probably got the nation looking at him once more with a new eye as his latest film Sardar Udham released on Saturday. The Shoojit Sircar directorial has been lapping up praises from all quarters. From critics to fans to movie buffs, Sardar Udham has taken social media by storm and Vicky thanked his fans for all the love.

On Monday, just two days after the release of Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal thanked his fans for the immense love that has been pouring in from across India. The actor also revealed the sky high rating that Sardar Udham has raked in on IMDb. With a massive rating of 9.2, Sardar Udham is one of the few Hindi movies to have gained this sort of high rating.

Sharing the film's poster, Vicky captioned it, "9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for #SardarUdham."

Take a look at his post below: