Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at a gurudwara after his big win at IIFA 2022 Awards; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is currently on the ninth cloud as his 2021 released biographical historical drama movie, Sardar Udham won three awards at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022's Technical Awards, including best cinematography, editing, and special effects. The actor was highly appreciated for his performance in Sardar Udham. The film is based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. It was directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Sheel Kumar, and also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.

Now, the actor recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle as he sought blessings at a gurudwara. In the photo, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is seen wearing an all-white traditional outfit. He captioned it: "Nirbhau. Nirvair," along with a folded hands emoji.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has interesting movies in his pipeline. He will now be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. The Raazi actor also has the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year. Apart from this, he will also star in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari's untitled next. It will also star Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk, produced by Dharma Productions.

