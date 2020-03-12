Vicky Kaushal sends birthday wishes to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar with an UNSEEN photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As director Aditya Dhar turns 37 today, Vicky Kaushal wishes him in an adorable way on social media.

The 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, was one of the biggest releases of the year for many reasons. Not only it turned out to be Vicky’s career best performance so far, but besides the war drama also marked the debut of a talented actor Aditya Dhar. Interestingly, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor holds a special place in Vicky’s life and career as the Aditya Dhar directorial it got him his first National Award in the Best Actor category.

So, as Aditya Dhar turned a year older today, Vicky took it as an opportunity to express his love for the director. He shared a monochrome picture from the shooting days of Uri: The Surgical Strike wherein Vicky was seen dressed in an army uniform and was involved in an intense conversation with the director. In the caption, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor wrote, “Happy Birthday @ADITYADHARFILMS.” He further showered love on the birthday boy and said “I love you” following be an emoticon of a face blowing a kiss.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s adorable birthday message for Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar:

Meanwhile, Vicky, who made his debut in the horror genre with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, has some interesting movies in the pipeline for him. The actor will be seen in ’s upcoming period drama Takht along with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides, he has also been roped in for Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh.

