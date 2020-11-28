Vicky Kaushal sends virtual hugs to URI co star Yami Gautam on her birthday with a lovely wish; See PHOTO

On the occasion of Yami Gautam's birthday, her co-star from URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal penned a sweet birthday wish for her. Along with it, Vicky shared a pretty photo of the actress.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone as it's the day on which one gets showered with love from all near and dear ones. Speaking of this, today, URI: The Surgical Strike star is celebrating her birthday. As Yami turns a year older, wishes have been pouring in for her from all close ones including her URI co-star Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Yami left everyone impressed with their act in the 2019 film, URI: The Surgical Strike. Now, on Yami's birthday, Vicky sent the sweetest birthday wish.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a gorgeous photo of the actress from the promotion days and sent a birthday wish to her. Not just this, due to the pandemic, instead of proper hugs, Vicky chose to send virtual hugs to the actress with his sweet birthday wish for her. In the photo, Yami could be seen smiling away as she posed for the photographers. She is seen clad in a navy blue dress with black heels and a cool watch.

With the photo, Vicky wrote, "Happy Birthday @yamigautam." The two were seen in Aditya Dhar's film, URI: The Surgical Strike that managed to impress fans across the nation.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for Yami:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Dharamshala with , and Jacqueline Fernandez for the shoot of Bhoot Police. The film is helmed by Pawan Kripalani and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is slated to release next year. On the other hand, Vicky reportedly has kicked off shooting for his next with Manushi Chhillar. Besides this, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film, Sardar Udham Singh. It will release on January 15, 2021.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Best childhood pictures of the Bhoot Police actress that will make you go aww

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Share your comment ×