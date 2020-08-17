  1. Home
Vicky Kaushal serenades fans with a throwback video of him playing Raag Yaman on a Veena; Watch

On Independence Day, Vicky Kaushal had dropped a glimpse of him playing the Veena. Now, on Monday, the Raazi star shared yet another throwback video of him acing a musical raag on the Veena.
Among the talented stars in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal has managed to make a name for himself with his stellar performances in films like Masaan, Raazi, Sanju and more. Not just this, Vicky enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. Every time, the actor shares an update on his social media account, his fans throng to shower it with love. Be it his cute selfies while spending time at home or videos of trying his hand at cooking, everything that the Raazi star shares goes viral. 

And last week, Vicky shared yet another talent of his of playing a Veena with a video of him entertaining fans with the song Ae Watan from Raazi. Now, once again, the handsome star has taken to social media to drop yet another glimpse of his musical talent. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a throwback video from his classes where he is seen playing Raag Yaman on a veena. The handsome star is seen completely engrossed on tugging at the strings of the Veena and enjoying himself.

With a sweet smile on his face, Vicky won over fans with his musical talent of playing a veena like a pro. The handsome star shared the video and wrote, “Another one from the lot... an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions.” 

Another one from the lot... an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions. . #SaraswatiVeena #9M

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown Vicky spent time at home and often shared updates on social media. Post unlock, a couple of times, Vicky has been spotted in the city with his mask on. On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is slated to release on January 15, 2020. Apart from this, reports have been coming in that the actor may star in Yash Raj Films comedy next. Besides, Vicky also has Takht with Karan Johar and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. 

