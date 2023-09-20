Vicky Kaushal serves desi looks in ivory white traditional attire; Fans enquire about Katrina Kaif’s absence

On September 19, the country celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much pomp. Just like many others, Bollywood celebs also welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes. Celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among many others decorated their homes with floral arrangements and invited their B-town buddies to visit their Bappa and seek his blessings at their residents. Several celebs were seen decked in traditional wear for the occasion. Actor Vicky Kaushal also rocked a desi look to be a part of the festivities.

Vicky Kaushal serves desi looks in ivory white traditional attire

Taking to his Instagram account, the Uri actor posted a couple of pictures that got everyone talking. In the images, the actor looked dapper as he donned an ivory-white traditional attire. Rocking his over-grown hair and beard, the actor wore a well-fitted kurta-pajama set in the hues of ivory white, and silver by designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. He also added a matching dupatta to complete the desi look.

In another picture, the actor was also seen having a fun moment with brother Sunny Kaushal and sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif. Sunny wore a kurta-pajama set by designer Kunal Rawal which Katrina Kaif’s sister, aspiring actress Isabelle Kaif donned a lime-green gharara set and completed her look with a pair of jhumkaas, tied her hair in a bun with gajras attached to it. Vicky wished everyone ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ as he shared the pictures.

Take a look:

Fans enquire about Katrina Kaif

Regardless to say, Vicky Kaushal’s fans were blown away by his desi looks. However, they weren’t happy to see the actor posing without his lovely wife, actress Katrina Kaif. Some even took to the comments section and asked Vicky about the whereabouts of Katrina.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

The actor started the year by making a special appearance in the musical romantic drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. He then headlined the romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming movie The Great Indian Family which is set to release in the next couple of days. Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam are some of the films he’s working on too.

