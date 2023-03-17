Vicky Kaushal serves husband goals with this sweet gesture for Katrina Kaif post Shweta Bachchan’s bash; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two are always serving couple goals and their fashion game is always on point whenever they step out of their house for any party or event. The couple was present at Amitabh Bachchan’s mansion last night for the Birthday celebration of Shweta Bachchan. Both the stars looked lovely as they stepped out of the house and indeed Vicky proved to be a protective husband yet again for his wife.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif snapped outside Shweta Bachchan’s house

In the video shared by the popular paparazzi, Instagram account Viral Bhayani, we can see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exiting from Shweta Bachchan’s house together. Katrina looks pretty in Pink attire while Vicky looks dapper in a black shirt and light blue denim. As they walked towards their car, the Sardar Udham star made sure to open the door of their car for his wife and stood there till the actress sat comfortably inside. Later, after closing the door he walked to the other side of the car and sat in the car.

Check out the video:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she has a Pan-India project titled Merry Christmas. This film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will also star Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the much-awaited film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The pictures from the sets and the wrap-up party garnered a lot of hype. This film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from this he also has Farah Khan’s film alongside Amy Virk and Triptii Dimri and Laxman Utekar’s romantic film with Sara Ali Khan.

