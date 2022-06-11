Vicky Kaushal serves lewks in Croatia as he dons powder-blue blazer & trousers in new PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising acting talents to emerge in the film industry in recent times. He made his debut in the highly-acclaimed 2015 film Masaan, and ever since then, he has not looked back. In the last few years of his career, Vicky has showcased his acting prowess and impressed the audience and critics several times with his performances in films like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and Sardar Udham. Apart from entertaining his fans in films, he also keeps them engaged on social media. Speaking of which, a few hours back, he took to social media and dropped a few photos looking handsome as ever.

Some time back, Vicky took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of photos from the beautiful country of Croatia. The actor looked dapper as she donned a powder blue blazer and trousers atop a white tee-shirt. His hair was styled well, and he also wore a pair of chic eyewear. He posed against a railing in the outdoors. He shared these photos on Instagram and captioned the post with the flag of Croatia. As soon as he shared the photos, they were flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers, who swooned over his striking pics. He also revealed that the snaps were taken by filmmaker Anand Tiwari, with whom he is shooting for his next.

Vicky Kaushal posts pictures from Croatia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The Raazi actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which will hit the cinema halls on June 10, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, the Sanju actor will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari’s untitled next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

