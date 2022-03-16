Vicky Kaushal sets the internet ablaze with his shirtless selfie; Fans call him 'Hottie munda'

It is a good day for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fans as they are on their spree to raise the temperature on social media. The morning started with their cute selfie, then Katrina dropped some stunning pictures in beachwear and created a buzz, and now, Vicky shared a hot selfie on Instagram. The photo went viral and fans could not stop gushing over the Raazi actor.

In the photo, Vicky can be seen shirtless as he clicked a mirror selfie. To note, it was a monochromatic photo. However, he did not write any caption with the picture. As soon as he posted the photograph, his fans flooded the comment section with sweet comments. Some fans also called ‘Katrina Kaif lucky’ after seeing Vicky’s photo while others dubbed him ‘hottie munda’. Some users also dropped heart and fire emoticons.

See Vicky Kaushal’s post here:

See fans’ comments here:

Earlier today, Katrina Kaif had shared some cute selfies with Vicky Kaushal. For the unversed, the actress tied the knot with Vicky in Rajasthan last year. The ceremony was attended by only close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will mark the Sardar Udham actor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Govinda Naam Tera is set to hit the screens on June 10 this year.

