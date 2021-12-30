Vicky Kaushal sets the mood ahead of New Year 2022 with his gym jam and workout focus; PHOTO

The handsome star who has been in the headlines lately owing to his wedding with Katrina Kaif is Vicky Kaushal. The URI actor and his newlywed bride's photos were all over the internet over the past few weeks and now, as Vicky gets back to work, his fans still can get over the same. Amid all this, Vicky is back to the grind and is sweating it out hard at the gym ahead of the New Year 2022. It seems like the Sardar Udham star is in the mood to end the year on a healthy note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo on Thursday where he was seen sweating it out at the gym. In the monochrome photo, Vicky is seen sitting on a gym machine whilst holding heavyweight dumbbells in his hands. The URI actor seemed determined to ace his workout of the day as he looked focused. He is seen clad in a black tee with sweatpants and sneakers. Adding a cool cap to his look, Vicky rounded off his OOTD. As he shared the photo, Vicky added his gym jam of the day and it was Punjabi song Bandook by SomeWhatSuper.

Take a look:

Recently, when Vicky was shooting with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, his photos went viral on social media. He was seen in casual attire while he rode a bike and Sara was seen sitting him in a green floral saree. The photos and videos of the two shooting in Indore went viral as fans could not keep calm about their film together. Reportedly, they are doing a film by Laxman Utekar together.

Besides this, Vicky also has Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's looks from their next film LEAKED as pics from Indore go viral