Vicky Kaushal sets the ramp on fire with his killer dance moves; Watch VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal is currently going through an excellent phase in both his professional and personal lives. The National award-winning actor is now winning hearts with his charming performance in the recently released comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera . When it comes to his personal life, Vicky Kaushal and his wife, the popular star Katrina Kaif recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal is now winning the internet with videos of his recent ramp walk.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal graced the ramp for the renowned designed Kunal Rawal 's latest ethnic collection. The talented actor looked like a million bucks in a beige embroided mirror work sherwani and matching trousers, as he set the ramp on fire with his killer dance moves. Vicky completed his look with a pair of matching boots, and accessories. The actor, who was the showstopper, is seen shaking legs with designer Kunal Rawal for a Punjabi song, as the audience were cheering for him.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

The talented actor played the titular character Govinda Waghmare, a struggling dance choreographer in the recently released comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky Kaushal is receiving much love for his effortless performance in the movie, which is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani played the female leads in the film, which is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic comedy helmed by Laxman Utekar. The shooting of the project, which features Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, was wrapped up recently. He is currently busy with the upcoming Meghana Gulzar project Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw. Vicky is also set to reunite with Uri director Aditya Dhar for the upcoming fantasy film, The Immortal Ashwatthama.