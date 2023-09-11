Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg on Palazzo song as he attends Gulmarg Festival 2023 organized by Indian Army-WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. He has made a name for himself in a very short span of time. Apart from his acting, Vicky is also known for his charming personality off-screen. He is often seen clicking selfies with his fans and breaking into an impromptu dance in front of the camera on his favorite Punjabi songs.

Vicky Kaushal attends Gulmarg Festival

Recently, the URI actor attended the 2023 Gulmarg Festival in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, which was organized by the Indian Army. Donned in a beige shirt over a black t-shirt, black jeans, and white shoes, Vicky looked absolutely stunning. He also took to the stage and danced to the popular Punjabi song Palazzo. With his effortless performance, Vicky elevated the energy level of the festival.

Vicky Kaushal talks about being asked for 'good news'

In an interview with Radio City India, the Masaan actor was asked if any of his relatives have pressured him and Katrina Kaif to give "good news", which is the euphemism for having babies. “Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one. They are cool people)", he said. Vicky was also asked who was the first to know about him dating Katrina Kaif. He said, "The first ones to know at home were my mother and father. He also said that he told both of them together. The host then joked if his parents believed what he told them. In response, Vicky took a pause and said, “Vaise toh kar hi lia that (I think they did believe me)." The hosts also joked that his parents got the news through paparazzi Viral Bhayani to which Vicky said, “Bhai aise toh din nahi aaye ki Viral se pata lage. (The situation isn’t such that they’ll get to know about it from Viral.)"

Workwise, Vicky will be next seen in The Great Indian Family which will release on September 22. His future projects include Sam Bahadur, Dunki and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

