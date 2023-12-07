Vicky Kaushal shares BTS from Sam Bahadur; expresses gratitude to fans for their love

Vicky Kaushal is riding the wave of elation following the widespread acclaim for his stellar performance in the newly-released Sam Bahadur. In this biographical war drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar, Vicky shined in his portrayal of the real-life hero, Sam Manekshaw. His look and mannerisms for the character are a testament to the thorough preparation he disclosed earlier.

Now, Vicky has treated fans to a behind-the-scenes peek from the sets, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the love and appreciation showered upon him.

Vicky Kaushal on love received by his film Sam Bahadur

On Thursday, December 7, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes glimpse of the Sam Bahadur shoot. The picture captured Vicky seated in front of a dressing mirror, surrounded by an array of products essential for crafting his on-screen appearance. The mirror itself was adorned with pictures of Sam Manekshaw, serving as a poignant reminder of the iconic man he was embodying. Additionally, Vicky shared stills from the movie, showcasing his character in the distinguished army uniform.

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Vicky expressed the profound honor he felt in portraying Sam by saying, “Makeup on, listen to his favorite jazz music and stare into that mirror till I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be SAM is a rare honor and a mammoth responsibility.”

Grateful for the overwhelming love from his fans, Vicky extended his thanks: “The love you all are showering for our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you!”

He concluded with an enthusiastic call to action: “#SAMबहादुर IN CINEMAS! This weekend do take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend… FM Sam Manekshaw!”

More about Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Fatima Sana Shaikh embodying the role of Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw’s wife, Silloo Manekshaw. Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are also a part of the story. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film hit the theaters on December 1 and continues to run in theaters.

