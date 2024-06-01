Vicky Kaushal shares BTS PIC with Chaava director Laxman Utekar on his birthday: ‘Happy to find a teacher…’

Vicky Kaushal has a special birthday wish for his Chaava director Laxman Utekar.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Jun 01, 2024  |  05:19 PM IST |  3.2K
Vicky shares BTS PIC to wish Chaava director Laxman Utekar on his birthday
Picture Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

ll eyes have been on Vicky Kaushal ever since his film Chaava has been announced. The actors’ full-grown beard and mustache look grabbed a lot of eyeballs and has been loved by fans. Well, today is a special day for the team of Chaava as the director Laxman Utekar is celebrating his birthday today.

The actor shared a picture of him with his director and wrote a birthday message for him.

Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for Laxman Utekar

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture of him with Laxman Utekar. The actor is in his Chaava look wearing a black tee, black cap, and glasses. He has put his hands on his director’s shoulders and both are smiling.

Sharing this picture, Vicky wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir! So happy to have found a friend and a teacher in you. - Aapka छावा.”

Check it out:


Credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Advertisement

