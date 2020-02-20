Vicky Kaushal shares details about the real life incident which inspired Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

As Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, he spilled beans about the real life incident that inspired the horror drama.

After winning hearts with his war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is all set to woo the audience with a yet another interesting performance in his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie, as the name suggests, happens to be a horror drama, and marks Vicky and producer ’s debut in the unexplored territory. And while the gripping trailer is already creating a substantial buzz in the town, the Manmarziyan star has shared an interesting update about the movie.

During a recent interview, Vicky revealed that Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been inspired by a real life incident. Talking about the same, the Masaan actor revealed that the idea of making the movie cropped in from MV Wisdom ship, which was found stranded on Mumbai’s Juhu Beach in 2011. For the uninitiated, the ship was being towed away from Colombo to Gujarat when the towline broke and the ship ended up stranded on the Juhu beach. While debut director Bhanu Pratap Singh was quite intrigued by the incident and the ship, he even went to the beach to click some pictures. On the other hand, Vicky also admitted to having seen the ship while visiting the Juhu beach back in 2011 before it was towed away a few weeks later.

Clearly, the stranding of a merchant vessel does did entice everyone’s curiosity and with the Bhoot makers giving a spooky touch to the incident, it is undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Apart from Vicky, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The movie is slated to release on February 21, 2020, and will witness a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

