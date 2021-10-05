Vicky Kaushal shares first look of co star Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham; PHOTO

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been in the news lately owing to his upcoming film Sardar Udham. The film's trailer was released last week and it left fans in awe of Vicky's look as Sardar Udham Singh. Now, on Tuesday, Vicky shared the first look of another character important in Sardar Udham Singh's story and it is Shaheed Bhagat Singh essayed by Amol Parashar. Vicky introduced his co-star Amol Parashar with a post on social media and shared his look as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky wrote, "My guru, my friend, my brother… Mera Bhagatya! Presenting @amolparashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Glad we played this friendship Amol. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16." In the photo, we could see Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh while Amol could be seen in his look as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The two could be seen smiling and talking while getting caught in the frame in the picture-perfect photo. Vicky expressed how glad he was with Amol being his co-star as Bhagat Singh.



As soon as Vicky shared the photo, fans were left excited to see their camaraderie as the two revolutionaries of the Indian freedom struggle. A fan wrote, "Bhaji bahut vadia look lag rahi a." Another wrote, "Excited for sardar udham." Another wrote, "Can't wait for the film!!!!!"

Sardar Udham stars Vicky in the lead as the revolutionary who assassinated General Dyer in the UK after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film has skipped a theatrical release and is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

