Vicky Kaushal shares fun BTS pics with Yami Gautam & team to celebrate 3 years of URI: The Surgical Strike

Today is the day when 3 years back URI: The Surgical Strike was released and it instantly became a hit amongst the fans. The movie holds a special place not only in the hearts of all the fans but also the stars of the film. In the morning Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures that clearly showed that the josh of the entire team was high throughout the filming of the film. And now Vicky Kaushal shared a few BTS pics as he celebrates 3 years of this remarkable film.