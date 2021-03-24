Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of his archery training; Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'chalao na triceps se baan re'

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a photo of himself with a bow & arrow gear as he began learning archery. The actor is prepping for his film, The Immortal Ashwatthama with director Aditya Dhar.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has dived deep in his training for The Immortal Ashwatthama and is often spotted working out at the gym. The handsome star often gives fans a sneak peek of his rigourous workout sessions on social media and leaves all inspired. However, it appears that now, he has began training in other skills too for the film including archery. Vicky's latest post on social media has dropped a hint about the same and evoked a hilarious response from Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo in which he is seen all geared up to shoot an arrow at the center of a board. The URI actor looked pumped after all those workout sessions at the gym in the photo. He is seen clad in a tee with shorts and is also seen wearing knee guards. Vicky is seen holding a bow and arrow while looking at his target. He is also seen wearing a cap in the photo and his back is towards the camera.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it’s not microwaveable. #kirkfranklin." Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a hilarious comment as he twisted a line from a song from Bol Bachchan to praise Vicky's triceps. He wrote, "Chalao na triceps se baan re."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama with director Aditya Dhar. The first look was released back in January 2021 and it left fans excited. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan also will be a part of the film. Besides this, Vicky also has a comedy film with Manushi Chhillar. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

