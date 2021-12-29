Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his intense workout routine, calls it ‘Off day drill’

Vicky Kaushal continues to trend on social media after his marriage to Katrina Kaif. The couple has been grabbing all the attention as they share a lot of unseen pictures from their wedding album. Right from their Haldi ceremony to the wedding day, the social handle is filled with beautiful memories. Today, Katrina’s sister Isabelle also shared some more Haldi ceremony pictures in which the actress’s sisters can be seen dressed in ethnic attire. And now, Vicky Kaushal has shared a selfie picture giving a glimpse of his intense workout session.

Taking to his official Instagram stories, the actor can be seen wearing athleisure and posing in front of the mirror. Well, the actor is a known fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures, videos of his workout. Coming to his picture, it is surely giving us major fitness goals. Recently, the actor and Katrina had also celebrated their first Christmas together and shared pictures on Instagram. Their new paradise décor which looked perfect was very much visible in the pictures.

Well, after the marriage the actor is back on the sets. He traveled to Indore for his next film. The photos featuring Sara and Vicky on the streets of Indore went viral. In the pictures, their look for the film can be seen.