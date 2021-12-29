Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his intense workout routine, calls it ‘Off day drill’
Taking to his official Instagram stories, the actor can be seen wearing athleisure and posing in front of the mirror. Well, the actor is a known fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures, videos of his workout. Coming to his picture, it is surely giving us major fitness goals. Recently, the actor and Katrina had also celebrated their first Christmas together and shared pictures on Instagram. Their new paradise décor which looked perfect was very much visible in the pictures.
Well, after the marriage the actor is back on the sets. He traveled to Indore for his next film. The photos featuring Sara and Vicky on the streets of Indore went viral. In the pictures, their look for the film can be seen.
Take a look at the picture here:
Reportedly, Sara and Vicky will be seen together in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy. The film's details have been kept under wraps and as per an Etimes report, Sara and Vicky will shoot in Indore for 30 to 40 days.
Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's looks from their next film LEAKED as pics from Indore go viral