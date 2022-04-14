Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his 'late night drill' as he works out with Neha Dhupia; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is regarded as one of Bollywood's most attractive hotties. The Bollywood star has established himself as one of today's most bankable actors. Vicky has demonstrated his worth in films such as Masaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike. He also has a sizable fan base and is very active on his social media accounts. He always keeps his fans updated with his life and blesses our feeds with his dashing pictures on Instagram. On Wednesday, he posted a fun video with the gorgeous Neha Dhupia as they worked out together on Instagram.

In the video, we could see both the ace actors religiously sweating it off. Let us tell you, these actors are fit! They completed their sets with agility and grace. Along with the video, Vicky wrote, “Late night drill with this wonder woman! @nehadhupia”. In another story where he shared a second slip, he sweetly wrote, “@nehadhupia giving in everything’s she got. What a fighter!” Bollywood is a tough industry and it is only our beloved actors’ perseverance and hard work that helps them achieve the stars. This video is a proof of that.

Check Vicky's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in the titular role in Sardar Udham. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.

