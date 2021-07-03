Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of the making of his look in ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’; Check out the VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal has begun his prep for Aditya Dhar starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Although Vicky Kaushal started his career in cinema with the 2015 release Masaan, he established himself as a bankable leading man with 2019 ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, where he portrayed the character of Major Vihaan. The film ended up becoming a box office and Vicky’s stardom skyrocketed multiple folds. Uri was director Aditya Dhar’s first film and he established himself as a man with a vision. Both Vicky and Aditya have yet again joined hands together for the epic venture titled ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. The makers of the film had released intriguing posters of the film with a slightly futuristic look.

Vicky Kaushal along with Aditya had recently started to prep for the film. Vicky yesterday had shared an Instagram post where he was entirely covered in white and his look for the film was being constructed. On Friday, Vicky shared a video on his Instagram story where his look for the film was being rendered on a computer screen graphically. Perhaps The Immortal Ashwatthama might be a VFX and a CGI-heavy production. In the video, Vicky’s face is being digitally modeled from all three dimensions preparing the look of his character. The Immortal Ashwatthama also stars Sara Ali Khan, who will be sharing screen space with Vicky for the first time.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Vicky has a lot of films lined up including Sardar Udham Singh, which will be his first collaboration with maverick director Shoojit Sircar. He is playing Sam Manekshaw in Megha Gulzar’s directorial. Vicky is collaborating with director Shashank Khaitan for Mr. Lele. He has also wrapped up a film with Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

