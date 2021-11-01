Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of 'new experiences' from Abu Dhabi as he test drives some wheels

Vicky Kaushal has bee making headlines for several reasons. From his goosebump-worthy performance in Sadar Udham to his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, the actor is making noise ever than before. On Monday, Vicky took to social media to drop some brand new photos, leaving his fans excited for what's to come.

Sharing two pictures, Vicky dropped some serious swag as he posed while sitting at the wheel of a luxury car in Abu Dhabi. The actor looked undeniably stylish with his ruffled hair, sunglasses and jacket. Looks like the actor also did test drove the luxury cars and revealed that it was his first time in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing the picture, Vicky captioned it, "New place. New experiences!" Vicky's fans melted over the new photos as one fan wrote, "Take me along." While another commented, "Those shades," with a wink emoji.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's latest photos below:

On the personal front, Vicky and Katrina's wedding has gathered some serious steam. However, the actors have not yet confirmed it.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the lovebirds' wedding festivities will commence from 7 to 9 December 2021. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Apparently, Katrina and Vicky have planned to send out the e-invites and will ask people to block their dates. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities. Haldi, mehendi, phere and catholic wedding has been planned as of now.

