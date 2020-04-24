Vicky Kaushal shares a heartfelt poem written by a fan tracing his amazing journey from Masaan to Uri; See pic

Sharing a collage of the characters he has played from Masaan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal shares a heartfelt poem written by one of his fans tracing his journey from his debut film.

Vicky Kaushal made his acting debut as a lead actor in the year 2015 in Masaan following which he starred as an unhinged cop in Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 in the year 2016. The actor has entertained the audience with varied roles in movies like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and much more. Recently, Vicky shared a beautiful poem written by one of his fans on the actor's journey from Masaan to Uri: The Surgical Strike in his Instagram account.

Sharing a collage of the different characters that the actor has portrayed so far, Vicky shared the poem that read 'The job letter that he had left was a bit strange, he was not like all the star kids, he had his own battles, he just wanted to live on a film set, every day picks up his bag, disappointed comes home and returns tomorrow, doesn't care for his today but wanted to stay on a film set, the potato paranthas of his mother's hand, explained things from Papa and along with his brother's support, gave him his first film. After he started fulfilling his dreams he never looked back again and worked hard every day, trying to get better from yesterday, just wanted to live on a film set, Kamali Deepak Vihan Iqbal played a character like Prithvi to become a superstar again. If you want a national award from a superstar, then you had to start on a film set, the beginning was a bit difficult but he did not give up the journey which he had decided he wanted, just from a film Had to be!' The poem ended with a saying 'where there is will there is a way.'

The poem talks about Vicky's journey on being different from other star kids and how he gave up a job to fulfill his dream. The poem also states how his father’s advice, mother’s aloo ke paranthe and brother’s support helped him climb the ladder of success.

Meanwhile, the Bhoot star is currently at home amid the COVID 19 crisis and is spending time with his family. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic that will release on January 15, 2021. On the other hand, he will begin shooting for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor soon after the lockdown ends. The film will release on December 24, 2021.

