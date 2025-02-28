Vicky Kaushal shares hilarious reason behind Asha Bhosle's 'Tauba Tauba' reaction and it will leave you in splits

Bollywood film Chhaava, inspired by the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, continues its impressive run at the box office. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, who plays the titular role, recently attended an event where his amusing exchange with legendary singer Asha Bhosle stole the spotlight. He shared the hilarious reason behind her saying tauba tauba upon meeting him, and it’s sure to leave you in splits!

At the event, Vicky Kaushal shared a hilarious moment when legendary singer Asha Bhosle was taken aback seeing him there to recite poetry. He recalled, “Asha mam baithi thi waha pe. Unhone bahut hi darr ke saath meri taraf dekha aur mujhse pucha ‘tum bhi kavita padhoge’. Meine kaha ‘han’. (Asha ma'am was sitting there and looked at me with surprise. She asked, ‘You’re going to recite poetry?’ I said, ‘Yes’).

When he confirmed, she seemed even more surprised and questioned, "Marathi maandit? Meine kaha ‘haan’. Asha mam mandle Tauba Tauba." (In Marathi? I replied, ‘Yes.’ Asha ma'am reacted with ‘Tauba tauba’)!"

At the event, Vicky Kaushal’s heartfelt gestures stood out as he respectfully touched Asha Bhosle’s feet, exchanged a warm hug with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and received an enthusiastic embrace from Riteish Deshmukh, who also planted a playful kiss on him. Sonali Bendre was also seen sharing a warm moment with the actor on stage.

Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, marks his directorial return after a two-year gap and hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been dominating the box office. Adapted from the Marathi novel Chava, this historical action drama delves into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant heir to the Maratha empire.

Vicky steps into the role of the legendary warrior, while Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The ensemble cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal stands out as one of the finest actors of his generation. His journey in cinema began with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012. Though critics praised the film, it didn't leave a significant mark at the box office. Over the years, he delivered major successes like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bad News. Now, with Chhaava, his box office dominance has reached new heights.

The Maddock Films production is creating history, heading towards an impressive Rs 400 crore nett collection in India, matching the milestone set by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. This achievement cements Chhaava as a defining moment in Kaushal’s career. With its momentum, even Rs 500 crore nett seems within reach, marking an extraordinary triumph for the entire team, especially the leading star. He will next be seen in Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.