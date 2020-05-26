Vicky Kaushal shares a hilarious video about confusing maths formulas amidst COVID 19 and it will crack you up

Vicky Kaushal posts a funny meme about maths formulas and it seems relatable with the ongoing Coronaviris situation.

The social distancing restrictions have got everyone crazy. As India enters the fourth phase of lockdown, the citizens have been given a few relaxations. However, social-distancing is still the need of the hour. Many people have been taking to social media memes in order to kill their boredom and recently Vicky Kaushal too has joined the club. Yesterday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and posted a meme about confusing maths formulas amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

The video features a girl pulling off somersaults in the air with maths equations about speed, distancing and time coming up while a little boy stands amused and eventually falls down unconscious and nothing else could have been more relatable right now with everyone being confused because of the Coronavirus crisis. This is the first time in ages that people have seen something like this on the face of the earth and even the experts have no answers about how and when will the pandemic subside. "Himmat-e-marda madade Khuda!" Vicky wrote in the caption.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post:

Vicky has been entertaining fans with his humour even before. A few days ago, he posted a picture of himself from his horseriding practises for his upcoming film Takht wherein he will be seen playing Aurangzeb. Relating it to the ongoing situation, Vicky captioned his picture, "Abhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai!"

Check it out:

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reveals how lockdown has made him go from ‘horseback’ to ‘throwback’ with a relatable post

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×