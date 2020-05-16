Vicky Kaushal shares his new motto on social media

Birthday boy Vicky Kaushal posted a new picture on social media on Saturday that is all about rules.

Vicky, who turned 32 on May 16, took to Instagram and shared a picture where he flaunts this logo in red on a grey T-shirt: "Explain your rules".

He captioned the image, which currently has 645K likes on the website, with the emoji of a man raising his hands in the air.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over his photograph on the photo-sharing space.

A user said: "First rule nobody loves you more than me."

"I'll explain my love for you," another wrote.

A fan commented: "By god hotness ka level hi alag hai (the level of hotness is to high)."

"You rule over my heart," said a netizen.

One just commented: "Blessed my eyes", while another added: "Second rule you can't just look at me like this. Haye me mar java".

On the acting front, Vicky was last seen in "Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship". The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship.

He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh" next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now.

He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

