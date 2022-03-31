Vicky Kaushal shares a mesmerizing pic of Katrina Kaif enjoying a boat ride on their vacation; Take a look

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never miss a chance to hit the headlines. Be it with their airport looks, their love life, their mushy posts, and more, everything about the power couple tends to grab the eyeballs. It is a treat to watch Vicky and Katrina in one frame. Interestingly, the couple, who is married for almost four months now, is currently creating a buzz on social media as they have been sharing beautiful pics from their beach vacation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky has now taken social media by storm as he has treated fans with a candid pic of his ladylove.

In the pic, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was seen enjoying a boat ride. Katrina was seen dressed in a white tank top and completed the look with trendy sunglasses and a stylish cap. Besides the blue waters and the clear blue sky serving as the perfect background, the Ek Tha Tiger actress was seen enjoying the breeze and appeared to be lost in some deep thoughts. Looks like she was unaware of being clicked by her main man. Sharing the pic, Vicky captioned it with a heart.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post for Katrina Kaif:

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had also shared a sun-kissed pic of herself with Vicky on a boat. In the pic, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was seen resting in Katrina’s lap as they enjoyed a boat ride. She had captioned it with a heart emoticon.

