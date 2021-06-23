Vicky Kaushal shares a monochrome PHOTO in a casual look as he heads out for a drive; Leaves fans in awe

Vicky Kaushal took time out to share a monochrome picture for his fans on the gram. Check it out below.

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame Vicky Kaushal shared a visual treat with his fans today. The actor who has several projects lined up shared a black and white picture on the photo-sharing application Instagram. In the photo, Vicky is seen peeking out of his car’s window for a stunning snap. The URI actor’s tough look has left his fans and admirers awestruck. The post on Instagram from the star received over 2 lakh likes within a span of 1 hour.

The ‘Masaan’ actor’s picture also garnered a lot of love in the comment section. “Can’t stop me from falling for you again and again,” said one of Vicky’s fans. “Waiting for your next movie,” another fan showered love. Recently, the actor made a visit to Uri base camp in Kashmir. While sharing some pictures on Instagram, he expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him. “Thank you for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented...Thank You. Jai Hind!,” captioned the actor.

Take a look:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in ‘Sardar Udham Singh’. The actor is also busy with Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, which is likely to hit floors later this year. It will reportedly star Sara Ali Khan with Vicky in the lead. Vicky will also be featured in Bollywood drama-thriller ‘Sam Bahadur’ directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor will play the lead role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming movie.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

