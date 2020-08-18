  1. Home
Vicky Kaushal shares a monochrome photo of him greeting Gulzar as the lyricist turns 86 and it is heartwarming

As Gulzar turned a year older today, Vicky Kaushal showered birthday love on him with a beautiful picture.
Bollywood has witnessed several talented artists, amid this renowned lyricist Gulzar enjoys a massive fan following across the world. He has been winning millions of hearts with his soul stirring words for over five decades and has followers from across the generations. So, when, this super talented lyricist turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans all across the world on social media. Joining them, Vicky Kaushal also showered birthday love on Gulzar in his own way.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a beautiful monochrome picture with Gulzar. In the picture, Vicky was seen holding Gulzar’s hands and one couldn’t miss out the immense respect the young actor had on his face for the highly acclaimed lyricist which made the picture sheer gold. Interestingly, Vicky got a chance to work with Gulzar in his 2018 release Raazi as the veteran lyricist had penned the lyrics for the Meghna Gulzar directorial and needless to say, each of the songs managed to strike a chord with the hearts.

Meanwhile, Gulzar’s daughter Meghna also penned a heartfelt note on the lyricist’s 86th birthday. She wrote, “I know I’m protected Because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path Because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid So I know I can see. I know I can write Because his ink flows in me. I know I can Because he believes. I know I am Because he is.”

Also Read: Meghna Gulzar wishes father Gulzar on 86th birthday: I know I can write because his ink flows in me

