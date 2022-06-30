Vicky Kaushal shares a PIC with Gulzar as he shoots for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and talented actors in the film industry in recent times. The actor made his debut with Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 film Masaan, which earned him a lot of love and critical acclaim. Later, he starred in many Bollywood films, including Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, among others. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

A few hours back, the actor shared a picture with renowned lyricist Gulzar on his Instagram handle as he preps for Sam Bahadur. In the photo, the duo is seen sharing a hearty laugh. In 2018, Vicky got a chance to work with Gulzar in his hit film, Raazi as the veteran lyricist had penned the lyrics for the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

Check out Vicky Kaushal-Gulzar's PIC:

In 2021, on Sam Manekshaw's birth anniversary, Kaushal announced Sam Bahadur along with a video that was voiced by Gulzar. In the film, he will be seen essaying the role of the first field marshal of the Indian Army Sam Manekshaw. Taking to his social media handle, Vicky shared the video and wrote, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर...On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur."

Along with Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also play the lead roles in the film. While Vicky Kaushal will be bringing the protagonist’s character to life, Sanya will play his wife, Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima will be stepping into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will star next in Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari’s directorial with Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal enjoys insightful sessions with Sam Manekshaw’s grandson as he prepares for Sam Bahadur