Vicky Kaushal shares a pic from Katrina Kaif’s beachside birthday vacay as he pens a love note for her

Katrina Kaif is all over the news today courtesy of her birthday. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has turned 39 today and she has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world. Interestingly, this is Katrina’s first birthday post her wedding with Vicky Kaushal and the couple had flown to Maldives to celebrate the special day by the beachside. Needless to say, everyone has been waiting for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor’s post for his ladylove.

And now, Vicky has finally shared a post for Katrina and penned a sweet love note for her. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a beautiful pic of the birthday girl dressed in a white coloured oversized shirt and was enjoying the breeze by the beachside. The cloudy sky and the beach water served as a perfect background for this stunning click. Vicky captioned the post as, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post for Katrina Kaif’s 39th birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will be Katrina’s first attempt at horror comedy genre and will be releasing on November 4. Besides she will also be seen in the much talked about Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Katrina will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming superhero drama.

Also Read: Meet Katrina Kaif aka Katie-Kay the rapper in Phone Bhoot BTS video on her birthday; Siddhant says 'vibe hai'